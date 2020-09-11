Sudanese Women Sign Declaration for 'Strategic Feminist Coalition'

Juba — Women members of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) and the Sudanese Women's Alliance signed a joint political declaration in the South Sudan capital Juba, on Wednesday.

Building a strategic feminist coalition is needed to achieve peace and unity in the country, the two women's groups said in a press statement after the signing.

They will cooperate to safeguard the dignity of Sudanese women, guarantee their rights as stipulated in international covenants, and ensure equality and the empowerment of women to enable them "to really and effectively participate in public life".

The two parties stressed the central role of women in achieving a just and sustainable peace, that must be based on citizenship and equality, and a secular democratic system that guarantees rights for all without discrimination.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, the North Darfur Women Forum discussed the security, peace, justice, reconciliation, and the economic, social, and political empowerment of displaced women.

They worked on a draft on the position of women issues in the Darfur peace process.

The head of the Sudanese Congress Party in North Darfur and member of the Women of Change Network, Amani Hassabo, said that women's issues are not confined to the major cities and towns alone. In particular, women in the rural areas need support.

She further criticised the August 2019 Constitutional Document signed by representatives of the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change ast year, violates women's rights, "especially with regard to the political participation rates".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.