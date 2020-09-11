Zimbabwe: Dembare Get Mutudza Reprieve

DYNAMOS will still have time to use on-loan midfieder Juan Mutudza after his parent club yesterday said they will only consider recalling the player after he has had an active stint with the Glamour Boys.

The highly-rated Mutudza is on a one-year loan deal at DeMbare, which is due to expire in three months' time.

However, the Herentals player hasn't played a single competitive match for the Glamour Boys after the 2020 season was disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Juan (Mutudza) is a good player and, no doubt, we need him back at Herentals," the Students coach, Kumbi Mutiwekuziva, said.

"But, we are a professional team which values professional ethos.

"He is at Dynamos on a year-long loan deal and he needs to be active for a year before we can talk about bringing him back home.

"In as much as we want him back, as one of our finest players, we know that fair play rules should be applied, not for the good of Dynamos or for our own good, but for the good of football.

"We definitely need Mutudza back to reinforce our team which has its ambitions and goals to write a fairy-tale on the domestic scene.

"But, I feel he should only come back after spending an active season with Dynamos.

"He is an important part of our vision, as a club, and we expected that he would be coming back at the end of this year but this coronavirus pandemic just hit us.

"Everyone has been affected so it will be unfair to tell Dynamos to bring back Mutudza before he participates for a full year for that team."

Mutiwekuziva said he is eager to see football returning after a five-month lull caused by Covid-19.

"We are certainly longing to get back to work. We are football people and we want to be in the game, week in and week out.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that this year due to Covid-19."

The club have gone through a lot, since the end of last season, but the soft-spoken gaffer has managed to keep his focus after his team won two legal battles.

Mutiwekuziva, a teacher by profession, is currently pursuing online studies to enhance himself academically while embarking on football research work at the same time.