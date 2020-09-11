Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Outlines Health Policy to Partners

11 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday briefed foreign and local development partners and suppliers on the new structures in the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other moves taken to boost efficiency and expand local capacity.

The new structure is expected to increase health-related exports, address conditions of service for health professionals, champion a sustainable funding model and create a work ethic.

Government was happy to work with all stakeholders in its quest to improve the health system.

"It is with great pleasure that I host you, soon after being appointed by His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care," he said.

"I accepted this onerous responsibility with full awareness that I would have people like you to complement my efforts as I implement the Government of Zimbabwe's vision for the health sector. It is therefore against this background that I extend a warm welcome to you all, as colleagues and partners in development of Zimbabwe's health services sector.

"The desire is to have a national health care system that ensures equitable access to health care services of sufficient quality to all, thereby, leaving no-one behind.

"Our vision is, therefore, underpinned by the requirement to restructure the Ministry and introduce a new working culture premised on sound work ethics reflecting professional maturity, focus, hard work and patriotism."

Some international partners led by the People's Republic of China had also come to Zimbabwe's aid in a very strong way in support.

"It is my considerable belief that we benefit more from interacting. A lot of grey areas are cleared. Your interest in contributing to the turnaround of Zimbabwe's health delivery system is greatly appreciated.

"We need to have more of such meetings going forward. I am convinced that we will be able to improve the healthcare system in this country together rather than through disjointed efforts," said VP Chiwenga.

"The Government vision and perspective to revive the health services sector that I have outlined to you can be enhanced with your support.

"It is, therefore, my honour to kindly ask for your valuable insights towards making the ministry the best that it can be."

When he announced the completion of the first phase of the restructuring on Monday, VP Chiwenga said the model has been used with considerable success in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased sharply from less than 26 percent to over 80 percent in the last three weeks and the national response to Covid-19 was also boosted after nurses ended their industrial action.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.