Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa Hails Uefa Assistance

COSAFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, has hailed the partnership between the regional football bloc and UEFA who have come on board for the inaugural regional Under-15 boys' championships next year.

The tournament will be held under the UEFA Assist programme.

The youth tournament, which is a first in the region, is in line with the overall CAF strategy in this age group.

The UEFA Assist programme will provide courses for the COSAFA secretariat in the areas of marketing and communication, administration and governance, once Covid-19 conditions allow.

UEFA have already delivered a vehicle to assist with operations during standing committee meetings, and competitions, as well as streaming equipment to facilitate the capturing of COSAFA's activities.

"COSAFA is delighted to have taken delivery of its new vehicle, which will greatly facilitate the movement of committee members, as well as tournament delegations, and is extremely grateful to UEFA, through its programme with CAF, for making this possible," Chiyangwa said.

The Harare businessman believes the UEFA Assist programme will boost football development across the region.

UEFA Assist is designed to provide practical assistance and offer support through development activities.

UEFA's head of international relations, Eva Pasquier, said they were looking for stronger ties with COSAFA.

"We are delighted to support COSAFA in their continuous efforts to develop football across the region and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the future," said Pasquier.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, was in Zimbabwe during the end-of-year holidays on a private visit.

"We know very well that African players are playing an important role in European football, so we owe something also to the other parts of the world, not just Europe," he said during that visit.

"And, we are helping and I don't know if we did something here yet, but, I have already spoken to my people and I will connect them with Philip Chiyangwa, who is well known in European football, and I think we can help quite a lot.

"Our principles are that we don't send money anywhere, we send experts, we help in building infrastructure.

"Football-wise, this is the best organisation, that you can have, not because of me, and not since I am here, but because football in Europe generates 85 percent of all the football (revenue) in the world."