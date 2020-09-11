Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa Hails Uefa Assistance

11 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

COSAFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, has hailed the partnership between the regional football bloc and UEFA who have come on board for the inaugural regional Under-15 boys' championships next year.

The tournament will be held under the UEFA Assist programme.

The youth tournament, which is a first in the region, is in line with the overall CAF strategy in this age group.

The UEFA Assist programme will provide courses for the COSAFA secretariat in the areas of marketing and communication, administration and governance, once Covid-19 conditions allow.

UEFA have already delivered a vehicle to assist with operations during standing committee meetings, and competitions, as well as streaming equipment to facilitate the capturing of COSAFA's activities.

"COSAFA is delighted to have taken delivery of its new vehicle, which will greatly facilitate the movement of committee members, as well as tournament delegations, and is extremely grateful to UEFA, through its programme with CAF, for making this possible," Chiyangwa said.

The Harare businessman believes the UEFA Assist programme will boost football development across the region.

UEFA Assist is designed to provide practical assistance and offer support through development activities.

UEFA's head of international relations, Eva Pasquier, said they were looking for stronger ties with COSAFA.

"We are delighted to support COSAFA in their continuous efforts to develop football across the region and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the future," said Pasquier.

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, was in Zimbabwe during the end-of-year holidays on a private visit.

"We know very well that African players are playing an important role in European football, so we owe something also to the other parts of the world, not just Europe," he said during that visit.

"And, we are helping and I don't know if we did something here yet, but, I have already spoken to my people and I will connect them with Philip Chiyangwa, who is well known in European football, and I think we can help quite a lot.

"Our principles are that we don't send money anywhere, we send experts, we help in building infrastructure.

"Football-wise, this is the best organisation, that you can have, not because of me, and not since I am here, but because football in Europe generates 85 percent of all the football (revenue) in the world."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.