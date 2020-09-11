Ghana: 'Bono Region Beneficiaries of 817 Projects - 3 New District Hospitals' - President Akufo-Addo

10 September 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has given an account of the principal activities being undertaken by his Government in the Bono Region in the last three and a half years of his tenure of office as President.

According to President Akufo-Addo, as part of Government's Agenda 111, which seeks to build District Hospitals in Districts without hospitals, in the course of the next twelve (12) months, Government will construct District Hospitals in the following Districts without them in the Bono Region.

"They are Sunyani West, Berekum West and Dormaa. The hospitals will have a 100-bed capacity, fully equipped, with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel, i.e. doctors and staff," he said.

In addition, the President indicated that "there are 817 projects being executed in the Region, with 418 completed, and the remaining 399 ongoing. Out of the 418 completed projects, 133 are in the educational sector, 43 in the health sector, 23 in the roads sector, and 128 in the water and sanitation sector".

President Akufo-Addo made this known Thursday, 10th September 2020, when he inaugurated the newly constituted Bono Regional House of Chiefs at a ceremony in Sunyani, on day one of his 2-day working visit to the Bono Region.

Touching on the ongoing projects, he stated that out of the 399 ongoing projects comprise, there are, amongst others, 123 in the educational sector, 32 in the health sector, 9 in the roads sector, and 151 in the water and sanitation sector.

"With four more for Nana and the NPP, we will do even more for you," he said, to rapturous applause from Members of the House.

With respect to the newly created Houses of Chiefs, and, indeed, to all the Houses of Chiefs across the country, the President assured that Government will continue to support the Chieftaincy institution so it can be strong and resilient.

"Six new office complex and bungalows would be provided the six new Regional Houses of Chiefs. Additionally, as I have said, we would strive to give to the institution the requisite support to resolve chieftaincy matters, and carry out research in the many areas of relevance to curb chieftaincy related conflicts," he added.

