Sudan: Empowerment Removal Committee in Gezira State Takes Oath

10 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The members of the Committee on Empowerment Removal and Combating Corruption in Gezira State took oath here today before the chairperson of the Judicial Organ in Gezira State, Hon. Maha Abdel-Gadir Shaa-Eddin.

Governor of Gezira State Abdalla Idriss Al-Kenain, the head of the committee, affirmed in a statement following the oath-taking ceremony that the move is a historical day in Gezira State and a first step in the transition to the state of justice, equality, freedom and peace besides dismantling of the former totalitarian regime.

The rapporteur of the committee, Jamal Mohamed Nur Al-Tahir, on his part, pointed out that the committee constitutes the backbone of the December Revolution.

