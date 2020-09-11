Tanzania: Modern Mtwara Fishing Port in Offing

PLANS are underway to construct a modern commercial fishing port in Mtwara that will promote fishing activities in the region and in Tanzania at large, CCM presidential running mate, Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has affirmed.

Addressing a public rally, Ms Hassan said the construction of the port is among the strategic plans to be executed in the next five years as outlined in ruling party's 2020/2025 election manifesto.

She said the port will handle and oversee the management of the country's coastal and marine resources towards promoting modern commercial fishing industry in the Southern Zone.

"CCM is also determined to raise the living standards of fishermen in Mtwara and this will be done by having a modern fishing port in the region, to ensure they (fishermen) work in a comfortable environment," she said, noting that the CCM led government is always committed to see fishermen use modern fishing facilities, including a fishing vessels.

She said the government will meet with industrialists from the fishing sector, institutions and the ministry concerned, to discuss and deliberate on the best way to implement the project, which will stimulate economic activities and create more employment opportunities for Mtwara people.

Another plan in the offing is expansion of Mtwara Port to increase its competitiveness. Ms Hassan said the government has set aside 157bn/- to implement the project.

The expansion of the port will go in line with the construction of a big ship that will handle transportation of cashew nuts and other products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other pledges made by CCM to Mtwara people were the construction and improvement of road infrastructures connecting Mtwara and other Southern Zone regions.

Also in the list of pledges include the construction of small and medium scale industries, to create employment for the youth.

She also stressed the government's commitment to fulfill all projects it initiated, including the implementing a multitrillion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Lindi region.

The CCM 2020-2025 manifesto has outlined the need to ensure the development of the project worth 3 0 billion US dollars and complete it in the next five years Commenting on the 2015/2020 CCM manifesto, Ms Hassan said most of the developed projects were attained.

She mentioned construction and improvement of secondary and primary schools, whereby the government provided 17bn/- for Mtwara Region.

She also mentioned implementation of various water projects that has led to accessibility of water to increase to 60 per cent, saying the remaining 4 0 per cent will be completed through implementation of 7bn/- project over the next five years.

In the energy sector, the Vice-President said most of the villages have been connected to power except 391 villages, which are lined up in the ongoing electrification project in the area.

Ms Hassan urged wananchi in Mtwara to vote for President John Magufuli and give him a chance to complete the projects he had already drawn in his next working plan for the betterment of their lives.

She also asked them to elect CCM parliamentary and councillorship candidates through the party ticket, so that they can easily help President Magufuli in overseeing the implementation of the party's manifesto.