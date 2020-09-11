Ethiopia: New Year With Fresh Mind

We, Ethiopians, have been traveling long and arduous miles together. Along the way, we have accomplished towering deeds, and also faced with humiliating failures. While the successes serve as a spring-board to ascend to the next level, the lessons of our past mistakes must be learned.

For most African countries, peaceful political transition is something difficult to imagine. For one or another reason, coup d'état and civil war are considered as the best tools to attain political power. However, after decades of attempts, Ethiopia has practiced this peaceful power transition. But, this does not mean it is a genuine peaceful transition free from skirmishes.

There had been several attempts to jeopardize the already started political reforms. The unrests that witnessed in some parts of the nation are clear indication of a prevailing thirst to cease power illegally.

We Ethiopians are welcoming the New Year today. The outgoing 2012 E.C. has left us with lots of lessons in several areas. At the midst of fighting the virus, the nation had also faced swarms of locusts that affected large hectares of land.

Rallying behind Ethiopiansim, we are sure to rise above the problems. With a sense of patriotism, we can accomplish what we have already started. The just ended year is a vivid witness to our capabilities. All those challenges, be it the pandemic, unrest... have only put our capacity to an acid test.

And we have proven a great resilience in protecting citizens from the pandemic, championing diplomatic rows and filling the GERD and accomplishing grand projects. We have to replicate the achievements with more vigor by this year as well.