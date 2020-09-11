Tanzania: CCM in Mission to Propel Tourism

RECOGNISING tourism as a significant contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the ruling party CCM has promised to further revolutionise it by opening up and promoting more areas, so as to boost business.

The party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli told a campaign rally at Kalangalala primary school grounds in Geita Region on Wednesday that if re-elected, his government would implement all plans that are highlighted in the 2020-2025 party's manifesto, geared towards boosting the tourism sector.

He said the government would open up all zones for the business and that so far, some plans were already being implemented to enhance the business.

Dr Magufuli said there are plans to open up the Southern, Central and Lake Zones for big tourism business, as it is being done in the Northern Zone.

Currently, he informed the audience, the government was creating a good environment for attracting more tourists in the country and that after jetting in, each one would be free to choose where to go.

"We are improving infrastructure to facilitate smooth transportation of tourists; you are all aware of the government's efforts to construct roads, reviving our airline company and many others," he said.

He said the upgrading of Biharamulo, Burigi, Kimisi, Ibanda and Rumanyika game reserves to national parks was another major step in boosting the sector.

According to the CCM election manifesto for 2020-2025, the government will ensure that the number of tourists was increasing to five million by 2025.

The manifesto pledges that the revenues from the sector will increase from the current 2.6bn US dollar to 6bn US dollar by 25.

The manifesto states that the revenues will be enhanced through improving among others, cultural tourism, enhancing more hunting blocks, promoting conference tourism through building state-of-the-art conference halls, attracting more cruise ships and boats into the country and implement other strategies that will help in promoting the sector.

Dr Magufuli told Geita residents that the ongoing construction of Kigongo-Busisi 3.2km bridge was another strategy for attracting tourists to Lake Zone regions.

"We are building the longest bridge in East and Central Africa here at Kigongo-Busisi at a cost of 7 00bn/-; upon its completion, it will attract several tourists to this zone because it is also a tourist attraction by itself," said Dr Magufuli.

The bridge will link Kigongo and Busisi, connecting Mwanza and Geita regions.

It will also facilitate the movement of people and goods, curb marine accidents and promote trade in the region around the lake as well as neighbouring countries.

He asked Tanzanians to vote for CCM so that his government could continue with its job of effecting changes in the country.

He said the tourism sector was leading in bringing in foreign currency and that every mwananchi must play his role of promoting it. Tanzania has many tourist attractions.

Approximately 38 per cent of Tanzania's land area is set aside in protected areas for conservation.

There are 17 national parks, 29 game reserves, 40 controlled conservation areas and marine parks. Tanzania is also home to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa.