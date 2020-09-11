Tanzania: Samatta Stay At Villa Park Under Big Threat

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta is reported to be heading to the exit door at Aston Villa following the arrival of a new club record striker Ollie Watkins.

According to United Kingdom's Mail Online Sport, Villa's Head Coach Dean Smith is set to overhaul his squad before the English Premier League transfer window expires on October 4th hence Samatta may be the victim of the exercise.

The Sportsmail also reported that coach Smith is searching for another striker to partner with Watkins who is so far the most expensive player to be recruited from the championship side Brentford.

Samatta joined Villa during the January transfer period from Genk but due to the demand of his new club to get extra two net bursters, his future at the London based club seems unlikely.

The Star's captain managed to score only two goals during his time after landing in England against Bournemouth as well as one goal he netted against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup finals at Wembley Stadium in which his side bowed 2-1.

Meanwhile, the same UK based paper has reported that a Turkish side Besiktas may go for Samatta if he will be offloaded at the Villa Park.

On his recent Instagram post where he posed with Villa's Assistant Coach John Terry, Samatta wrote: "Previously, it was just like a dream as I used to go to the football watching booths in Mbagala Rangi 3 to watch them playing.

"Today, I should say I am luck or because of hard work which has seen me to be close with them and I am happy with where I have reached. "Let me take this chance to encourage all the upcoming youth players that they can successfully achieve whatever dream they have," wrote Samatta.

Aston Villa narrowly survived from EPL relegation last season as they attained 35 points from their 38 games, only one point above relegated team Bournemouth hence they have another opportunity to showcase what they have next season.