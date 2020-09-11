Tanzania: TRA to Boost Collection Via Public Training

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has organized a one-week public education for tax payers and other stakeholders in Mtwara Region to broaden tax base and boost revenue collection in the area.

Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa said while urging the tax payers, business people and other citizens to come out in large number that being acquainted with knowledge on payment of taxes is their obligation.

"I call upon the citizens of Mtwara including the tax payers, small and medium-sized business people to ensure they attend the TRA tax education gatherings and ask questions, consultations from the revenue officials to improve their knowledge on tax paying voluntarily," he said.

Speaking during the press briefing on the event, TRA Senior Management Officer, Ms Rose Mhendeka, from the Taxpayer Education Department said that the public education would be conducted door to door to reach the majority of the citizens.

"We will go door to door, in the public gatherings, set up camps to reach out to many people, especially business people and provide clarifications on tax regulations and procedures," she said.

The taxpayer education in the region will help educate the citizens on tax revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), exercise duty, taxes on motor vehicle change ownership among others.

However, Ms Mhendeka called upon the residents with questions and other burning issues on tax payment(s) to come out and get clarifications and be educated on the importance of paying taxes voluntarily.

She said TRA officials will receive and respond to complaints and other issues that will be raised by the citizens and business peoples in the region.

TRA embarked on the massive tax education countrywide to improve public knowledge on paying taxes voluntarily as a practice in the country towards broadening tax base and boosting of tax collection.