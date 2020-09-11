Ethiopia: 'Caution' Saves the Day

opinion

Years back, this young lady asks me to lend her a certain book. I did lend her. Back then I had this belief that saying "No;" to someone who asks for a book to read was being cruel. (I still believe encouraging people who have the love for reading is one of the most responsible things anyone can do. After losing many of me classic collection I have significantly cut back on this lending thing! Many people could be so irresponsible!) So, this young lady takes the book. Two weeks pass and there's no word from her. A month, two months... nothing! I gave up! My bookshelf is one book fewer. Then after some months a fellow I know brought me that same book! Now, wait a minute; I had no idea the two knew each other.

"Why didn't she tell me she gave it to you?" Now lending to someone something you yourself borrowed is a little off tracks, wouldn't you say? "What are you saying?" "I gave her the book months back and she didn't tell me it was with you." "I have no idea what you're saying. I bought the book from an old books vendor." What! What happened was this guy was browsing old books when he noticed my initials. If he had said of me "I didn't know he was so broke!" he wouldn't have been in the wrong. I mean, selling the books you love could only be the last rope to keep from complete financial doom.

As luck could have it, a few weeks later I run into her. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't have raised the issue of the book if only to keep the ground from shaking. A friend who is asked, "Aren't you going to return the book I lent you?" will probably take it lying down. "Are you accusing of something?" But this one wasn't normal circumstances. "Hey, it has been months since I lent you the book. don't tell me you haven't finished reading it!" and that came with a smile; you know, trying to act playful even when 'play' is the last thing was on my mind. "Oh, didn't I tell you?" "Tell me what?" "Someone took it from my house." "I don't understand." "I don't know who, but someone took it from home."

From her home! I mean, you could say it hers was a barrack-like home with a nononsense dad not very content with visitors, relatives or otherwise. That is why they come out with excuses, as they say, as old as the hills. It is the lie that works you into frenzy and not the material or financial loss. Especially, at this age, everybody seems to be trying to outsmart everybody else. This guy comes to you and after a very inaudible, "How are you?" starts scratching his head.

"I wanted to talk to you about something." I mean the contours crisscrossing his face umpteenth times tell you all was not well in the guy's world. "Oh, is everything alright?" Now that's the most humane thing you can do; feeling concerned about the wellbeing of someone you knew. "I am in trouble... " I knew it! I knew this guy was somewhere near the eye of the storm. "What happened; isn't your family alright?" "I had this medical problem and the medicine costs one thousand five hundred Birr." "So what's the problem?" You know that the guy makes quite an amount every month; more than enough to feed and clothe his family. "I don't have a single cent in my pocket; and I couldn't find anyone to lend me." "Oh, that's sad." And you really mean that.

Then the hammer falls and gets you full in the face; "Can you give me a thousand five hundred Birr? I will pay back in a couple of weeks." Not that you didn't expect for the question to be thrown your way; but somehow it gives you a minor chill. "Oh, oh... " you're searching for some plausible excuse. But he was not going to back down that easily: "I came to you because I knew you're the only one who can understand the situation I'm in. "Shut up!" At least that's your silent reaction.

You've never been that close! Before you know it the thousand five hundred Birr is in his hands! He's one lucky guy and your humanitarian CV is a paragraph or two longer. He'll pay back, won't he? Give yourself the pat on the back; you deserve it. But as to your one thousand five hundred Birr, you can as well kiss it goodbye! For weeks you hear nothing from him, and he doesn't take your calls. Take it from me and a few weeks later the guy would actually cross the road when he sees you. That's when you get what people mean when they, "My hands are tied." Your hands are tied. Confronting him in the presence of others would backfire. "Money! What money?

"Money you borrowed from me a couple of months back." "What! I borrow money from you! You must have confused me with another person." Believe me, in such instances the wisest move you can make is to throw in the towel. You're the loser! Without evidence to convince others, the guy has dealt you that knockout punch. I mean you can't climb to the rooftops and shout "beware of the cheaters who approach you as good friends and acquaintances!" So, while 'being nice' could be virtuous, 'caution' saves the day.