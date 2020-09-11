Ethiopia: Enkuan Kezemen Zemen Ashegagerachihu!

Happy Ethiopian New Year!

So, finally here we are: The first day of the New Year. This is supposed to be a time of joy, rejoicing and most of all high hopes for a better and prosperous future. It is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another more interesting, more rewarding one. We hope 2013 Ethiopian year would be s just that. Not that this has been a year of all smiles. We have gone through some of our darkest days. But being optimistic of better days to come is the rational way of crossing over to a brand new year. I mean, there is nothing wrong with aiming for the stars.

One common warming up sort of thing as a New Year draws closer is that many of us have vows to make; Especially, casting away habits which interfere in the day to day smooth running of ours and our families' lives; like drinking, smoking, gambling etc.

This is the year I will surely stop smoking. It is really ruining my health and devastating me financially. Starting day one, I'll quit." Day One comes and goes. I can tell you that the guy has probably increased his daily dose>. Then there is the guy who seems to drink himself right into ditches and sewers of the city almost every other day.

It shows on his person that the bottle is not being very friendly with him. I mean anything friendly wouldn't make a broken-down something of you.

You want to advise the guy to cut back on his drinking? Nice of you. But then making the vow himself and somebody doing it are two different things. When someone does it, it becomes a sort of an intrusion.

"Hey, there was something I always think of telling you." "What?" "Don't you think you have to go it much slower on your drinking habit?" The answer you expect is something like, "I'm trying hard to do just that. But thanks for your concern anyway. That's not going to happen. "What drinking habit!" he growls. You see what I mean; seldom do we take such advice coming even from those close to us gratefully. In fact, we take it as if we're being accused.

"Who said I've a drinking habit?" the guy in fact seems to be getting ready for some kind of combat! You yourself carry him home at least once or twice a week and he has the guts to deny he has that habit! "Look, I don't mind your smoking. But can you at least cut down on the numbers? The effects are showing on you." "Are you accusing me of being a chain smoker?" It is the last answer you expected and hits you dumb. Did I say

something wrong? "Should I've kept my damn mouth shut? You start blaming yourself. Of course, the answer for the guy's outburst should have been, "Yes, you're a chain smoker. You puff an entire packet a day and you're trying to deny it!

No, you wouldn't say that. That would have proved to be the knockout blow for a friendship of a couple of decades. So you play it safe; your friend's dangerous smoking habit is not only worthy of being a talking point. But it doesn't exist. That's it. Some new year plans leave you gasping for air. "Come new year and I'll change professions." "But, you've got a good job," "I want a job with better pay." What! What is the guy saying? He makes more than thirty grand net every month and still complains! Why, just a couple of years back he was acting like he was on top of the world for being paid five grand a month!

"Come on! You're one of the very few making that much! Why throw it away!" That's going to down well with the fellow. But then come to think of it, there are some things we should try to cast away if we are to walk in the sunshine. One is negativity; there's so much of it these days. It is preventing us from seeing the better d side of things: it is preventing us from giving our attention to ideas whose days has come; it is preventing us to acknowledge that the other person has every right to be as concerned as we claim to be about issues of importance; it's preventing us from giving close attention to issues of importance which have too tackled before they bring down everything we've been working on.

Another very destructive thing we have to interpreting everything from the ethnic dimensions for many of us it isn't about the quality of ideas; it is about who said them. I mean you could come with that idea which deserves a deafening "Eureka!" But for quite a lot of us out there, your ethnic affiliation precedes the strength of your idea. That's forcing many from making their ideas public. Yes, that's one very unfortunate fact. Then there is this 'fake news' industry. Believe me; it is creating more problems than many of us think.

These days even some of those supposedly better paced in society sowing fake news without verifying for authenticity no wonder people are confused. Sorting out the fake from the factual could be like a difficult crossword puzzle. The list goes on. We hope for a year where our pains ease, our smiles return, and our hopes rebound.

The Ethiopian herald September 11/2020