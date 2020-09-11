Ethiopia: So Much Hopes, Same Challenges

Last year had seen both pleasant and painful unfolding. It had recorded grand accomplishments despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. And, the year 2013 E.C is expected to see gigantic undertakings in the country too.

From the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to the exclusive Prime Minister's projects, to the ten year economic plan, big projects that are in a waiting list development menu are set to go through many phases in 2013 E.C.

Ethiopians are poised to witness the launching of different national projects as most of last year's challenges remain same with COVID-19 still posing one of the major health and economic threats to the country and the world. Strengthening the peace and stability of the country would continue to be at the heart of the national efforts indeed.

Engaging around 5,000 workers throughout the project phase, the Meskel Square project located at the heart of the capital Addis Ababa is among the top lists in the development menu of the country.

The ongoing construction in the site will give the historic square a world class look. The year 2013 will be also a year the country will see a successful transition from the first phases of the Sheger projects to the other phase. Entoto and Sheger Beautification projects also are expected to progress well, completions are also on the cards, with most their parts already concluded. Sheger project has officially joined the list of grand parks both in Addis and Ethiopia.

Replicating accomplishments

The astounding project execution witnessed at Entoto, Unity and Sheger parks would be scaled up at national level. Second special project site at Koysha in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's region is uniquely situated in the green hills, rolling plains and lush forests of the Southern region.

With the Koysha hydropower plant in progress and the Chebera Churchura National Park in proximity, the new integrated eco project in Koyesha aims to enhance existing endowments, create a service industry and jobs in the area. Gorgora, located in the northern shore of Lake Tana, 60km southwest of Gondar, Gorgora is one of the oldest town and peninsula in northwestern Ethiopia. The town is known for its cultural, historical and natural blessings. It has a rich history that goes back over many centuries.

A monastery with 300 year old original paintings, mysteries monasteries, the abundance of fauna and flora species including the mind-blowing glamorous bird species such as the white pelicans are the blessings of the area. The town once served as one of the early capitals of Ethiopia during the reigns of Emperor Susenyos-I and his son Fasilides before Fasilides founded Gondar.

The new initiative aims to raise 3 billion Birr within two months, when 10-million Birr V-VIP and five-million Birr VIP dinner programmes will be hosted in the first weeks of October. Business and the community at large can buy tickets individually or for their family, or company.

It is open to all, including friends of Ethiopia. A new SMS scheme and a diaspora account have also been launched to expand fundraising activities. The committee established to spearhead the resource mobilization has begun engaging stakeholders at all levels.

'Dine for Ethiopia' will raise resources, be completed to schedule, jobs will be created and there will be a strengthening of public-private partnerships. Ethiopia's potential for economic growth is enormous and the new projects will further develop future prosperity.

Wonchi Crater Lake is a piece of paradise. With a legacy of once powerful volcanoes, hot springs and water falls now accentuate the abundant natural endowments the area is graced with. The initiative also enhances Wonchi capacity to draw more tourism, create sustainable jobs and descent wage for our citizens in the area.

One of the long sought expectations of the public that is set to commence this year is the first phase power generation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. 750MW of power is the planned initial production with two turbines by December next year. And, the dam would be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Transit to a new decade

The ten-year plan is one of the national economic plans where daunting tasks are. The plan also targets to increase production and competitiveness; build a green and climateresilient economy as well as bringing about institutional transformation, according to the Prime Minister.

With the plan, Ethiopia's economy will experience a-10.2 percent average growth annually. Agriculture, Manufacturing Industries, Mining, Tourism, Urban Development, Innovation and Technology are the key development sectors of the plan, according to the Commissioner.

With a five-pillar focus area serving as foundation for the effective development of other sectors the plan sets out to capitalize on our existing strengths and abundant resources The energy sector plan is in particular quite ambitious given many of our development needs are heavily reliant on it and energy is a crosscutting need, he said without delving much into it.

It strives to ensure the impact of projects and investments are undertaken to add value to GDP; focuses on quality of projects so that expenditures are effective; and transform attitudes from 'battling poverty'.

A challenge ahead However, the country has also many problems to deal with. COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the 2013's main challenges as it poses tremendous humanitarian, economic and health ramification. Over 1 million samples tested, close to 59,000 confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths in six months. It has now been six months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ethiopia. And fighting the coronavirus should receive further focus and the national efforts should strengthen to curtail its economic impact.

Ensuring peace and security will be also one of the biggest tasks that country has to be engaged in. In addition, deciding on election time also is expected to be carried out this year as many can guess. Due to political instability in some parts of the country, there were times where Ethiopians and lovers of Ethiopia feared the nation will disintegrate and an age old culture of tolerance will come to an end. However, thanks to the strong bondage among the society, what was feared did not happen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The strong muscle of COVID-19 has affected all nations throughout the world. Ethiopia is one of these nations where COVID-19 challenges its economy. Due to the impact of the pandemic tourism sector is seriously affected and the export sector is suffering.

Besides COVID-19 related challenges, instability has also a serious impact on the economy of the nation. It has directly or indirectly affected the livelihood of individuals. The instability is sensitive area that needs a radical solution and government intervention. As it was mentioned by Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed, whenever we think about democracy and freedom we should always think of the value of brotherhood. New Year holds a new vision and hope.

No matter how hard the outgoing 2012 E.C. was, an age old culture of tolerance is still intact among Ethiopians. Whenever the first month of the year -Meskerem- comes, Ethiopians have a culture of sharing and dining together what they got with families, friends and neighbors. This century old culture had never been disrupted even for seconds. The culture of tolerance has never been poisoned or crippled by either political or ideological differences. It is still strong among Ethiopians.

Like other parts of the world we Ethiopians celebrate New Year with hope and optimism. The year 2012 E.C was a real challenge to all Ethiopians. With all its success stories it was a year of several ups and downs.