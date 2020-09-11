Ethiopia: Exclusively Ethiopian New Mask Tradition, New Year Celebration

Following the outbreak of the pandemic COVD-19, many of life styles have changed and new trends have evolved too. Wearing masks, using sanitizer and social distancing have become the order of the day.

Particularly, eve of the New Ethiopian Year is seeing a shift in life styles and wearing traditional masks have also seen a momentum with many Ethiopians preferring to proudly wear hand-woven and traditionally- made face masks, observed The Ethiopian Herald. In fact this proved tough for people like Ethiopians who have so much social lives and spend time together in many occasions. But, the outbreak of coronavirus has turned the table on the world bringing new life styles that test the years of social rituals.

As the government has ordered wearing protective masks, you would not able to find an individual without a mask. But, people are getting along with the emerging must-do developments while preserving their years of traditions. Among is the celebration of the country's new calendar year.

It is rare to find individual wearing nontraditional cloths during celebration of New Year. And, this time, not few people are wearing well designed traditional mask that matches with traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, wearing mask is rarely used in the country until the outbreak of the pandemic. But, the outbreak of the global virus, many people have easily acclimatized with wearing masks and new hand woven mask with traditional coloring and designs have even penetrated the market quickly.

The Ethiopian Herald also has had a brief interview with a woman wearing face mask decorated with portrait of Adey Abeba ,a flower that only blossom in the early times of September. New Year mask named Almi. She said she was happy to wear traditional masks. To her, traditional dressing code could not match with random face masks.

Biruk Desta is a marketer at Ehite Design shop at Shiro Meda. He told The Ethiopian Herald that masks with traditional and religious decorations are becoming much known since the Ethiopian Ester holiday. The masks are being produced by traditional designers and people are buying them, he added.

As we are on the eve of New Year celebration, many of customers are interested on the traditional masks and people are proud to wear masks too. "We have masks with Adey Abeba and tricolor flag of Ethiopia with different colors of act curtain. I hope we will supply new designs for Meskel Festival too," he said.