Sierra Leone: Convict to Spend 1month in Jail for Loitering

10 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufus S. Bangura

The Principal Magistrate at Pademba Road Court No.1, Hannah Bonnie, has yesterday sentenced one George Allieu Tarawalie to one month imprisonment or he pays a fine of five hundred thousand Leones to the Judiciary sub-treasury.

Tarawallie was found guilty of loitering within the compound of the Anti-Corruption Commission in Bombali District.

He was arraigned before the court on one count of loitering contrary to law and the charge sheet indicated that the convict on Friday 22nd May, 2020, at the Anti -Corruption Commission's compound, Bombali District, was found loitering.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty to the offense.

Lead defense Counsel, J. M. Jengo, made plea of mitigation on behalf of the accused person, noting that he is a Sierra Leonean and a first time offender.

He added that his client has not wasted the court's time by answering to the offense.

He pleaded with the Bench not to impose a custodian sentence on the convict, but rather a minimum fine.

Counsel also pleaded with the Magistrate to temper justice with mercy on the convict.

However, Magistrate Bonnie sentenced the convict to one month imprisonment (thirty days) or pays a fine of five hundred thousand Leones.

