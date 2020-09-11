Sierra Leone: Farmer Testifies in Kamabai Village Murder Trial

10 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Ishmael Koroma, Alhaji Ernest Conteh, and Lamin Tarawalie, have made several appearances before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie for murder.

The accused persons were before the court on two count charges of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Mansaray, alleges that the accused persons on 8th March, 2020, at Kamabai Village, conspired together with other persons unknown to murder Kadiatu Yalie Kargbo.

Also,PW6, Ibrahim Koda testified in court that he recognised all accused persons in the dock and recalled on the 8th of March, 2020.

He said on that day, he was at Falaba Town, when the first prosecution witness gave him information about the deceased and that based on that they made a report at the police station.

He said that he and one Chernor went to the Section Chief of the town and made a report.

He said the said chief referred them to the Paramount Chief, who then called on the first accused, Ishmael and asked him about the whereabouts of the deceased.

He said the first accused told them that he left the deceased at Kamabai lorry park.

He further testified that he and Chernor went and made a report at the Kamabia police station.

During cross examination defense counsel, Fornah Sesay, representing the second third and fourth accused persons asked the witness to reverse the statement he made about the first prosecution witness Chernor, but ASP Ibrahim Mansaray who was leading the witness objected to that and it was over ruled by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie.

The magistrate told the defense counsel to be fair with the witness as he testified before him that all what he knew in the matter was what Chernor told him.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to the 14th September for further hearing.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.