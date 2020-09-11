Sierra Leone: Environment Minister Engages Stakeholders On Flood Mitigation

9 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

The Minister of the Environment, Professor Foday M. Jaward, yesterday engaged stakeholders in the environmental sector to properly map out strategies to swiftly respond to incidents of disaster across Sierra Leone.

Representatives from the National Protected Area Authority, the Office of National Security, and the Environment Protection Agency, Sierra Leone Roads Authority, among other institutions, discussed flood mitigation and other environmental disasters and its overall risk among Sierra Leoneans.

Minister Jaward said that was the first time his ministry had organized a huge inter-agency meeting as environmental issues are of paramount concern.

He added that only recently, an inter-ministerial team was constituted not only to respond to disasters but to better plan so that mitigation measures can be addressed from the standpoints of adjustment to natural hazards, flood damage prevention, flood damage reduction among other things.

"I am happy for the calibre of people that attend this meeting today. This tells you that all of us are concerned about environmental issues as no single individual can address environmental problems. The environment is important to all of us and so collectively we can address the numerous challenges we are faced with. I want to have your views and collectively we can plan for a better environment. Unfortunately, we have seen serious encroachment on the environment, we have seen sea level rise, it is against this backdrop that the president set up a taskforce including the environment ministry, Lands, ONS etc. in order to address some of these challenges because the communities are expecting a lot from us," he said, adding that he has presented a cabinet paper on the use of plastic.

While presenting findings on recent flooding at Pademba Road/ Dundas Street areas, Mr. Momodu Bah of the Environment Protection Agency, said human activities have strongly responsible for the said disaster.

He said people are in the habit of constructing houses on waterbeds thus affecting the free flow of water

He added that there should be a robust joint institutional collaborative efforts among the Ministry of the Environment , the Freetown City Council, ONS, among others, to find an immediate and long term remedial measures that will address flooding in that community.

"The ministry of works should remove all the squatter settlements along the PWD/ Samba Gutter to increase its carrying capacity of surface runoff and reduce the garbage dumped in the gutter," he concluded.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.