Sierra Leone: Principal State Counsel Robbed

10 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Zubby Mykel Willie Kamara, Ibrahim Bah, Gibrilla Kamara, and Mohamed Collier, have made several appearances before Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Pademba Road Court No.2 for robbery.

The accused persons were before the court on two count charges of conspiracy contrary to law and larceny in a dwelling house contrary to Section 13(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, Abdul Tejan Bangura, alleges that the accused persons on Sunday, 18 July, 2020, at No.6 Upper Tengbeh in Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit crime to wit larceny in dwelling house.

The accused persons were alleged to have broken into and entered the dwelling house of Osman Ibrahim Kanu, principal state counsel, and carted away over thirty eight million Leones.

The accused persons were not represented and the complainant was absent in court.

However, Magistrate Mark Ngegba granted one hundred million Leones bail to each of the accused persons, two surties in like sum and that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Resgistrate of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to 20th September for further hearing.

