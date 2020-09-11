Namibia: Football Mourns Seth Boois

IF football passion was a person, it would be former Brave Warriors head coach and NFA technical director Seth Boois, who died in Windhoek on Thursday.

That was the recurring theme in tributes to the fallen football stalwart who died of an unspecified ailment in hospital. He was 60.

The soft-spoken Boois was born at Otjiwarongo and began his formative football years with Life Fighters. However, he was a diehard Black Africa supporter who grew within the club's ranks to go from an adored footballer to becoming a coach and administrator.

"It is indeed heartfelt by me and many players who shared the passion of football with the late Seth Orlando Boois as a coach and mentor. I grew up with him at BA and the Brave Warriors," said retired playmaker Sylvester 'Lolo' Goraseb.

"We share the same birthday on 7 September, just as we shared so many memorable moments. May his legacy continue to give us courage and strength."

The former long-serving Namibia Football Association technical director's contribution to the beautiful game is far-reaching, said NFA acting secretary general Franco Cosmos.

As technical director at the turn of the century, Boois prioritised youth development, while also championing coaching courses for coaches, referees and women's football.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Seth Boois' passing. The passion he had for football is well documented. He was a servant and student of football as you can see in the many roles he fulfilled with distinction. We are surely indebted to him for all he has done for our football," Cosmos said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Likewise, Woody Jacobs, who until yesterday was assistant Brave Warriors coach, said the country had lost an influential and knowledgeable figure.

"I have learned so much from him, and many coaches or players today can say the same. He laid the foundation for us," Jacobs said.

"He had extensive football knowledge and so much passion, what you call a real stalwart of the game. We should forever cherish his memory and contribution to Namibian football."

Trained in Brazil and Germany as a coach, Boois took charge of the Brave Warriors team between 1998 and 99 for seven matches, recording three victories, an equal number of losses and a draw.

He also led the national under-23 team for 11 matches, losing only two to Nigeria and Zambia.

Boois was an accomplished writer who penned two books on Namibian football, while his other popular works include the fictional 'Blood Diamonds' and 'Taxi in Windhoek'.

He was writing a memoir on the country's most successful club BA before his untimely death.

In it he chronicles the establishment of the club, its position in the geopolitical landscape of the country, and its unprecedented on-field success.