South Africa: SAA BRP's Latest 'Blackmail Notice' for a Bailout Should Be Rejected Outright

11 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Alf Lees MP - DA Member of the Standing Committee On Public Accounts

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the latest 'notice to affected persons' by SAA's Business Rescue Practitioners stating that the continuation of the business rescue proceedings will depend on the provision of timeous short term funding from government during the course of next week.

We want to make it clear that this attempt by SAA's BRPs to hold the proverbial knife to South African taxpayer's throats and demand a bailout should not be accepted. The ANC government is still under legal notice from the DA on the use of taxpayer funds to finance another SAA bailout. We will not hesitate to go back to court if the Ministers of Public Enterprises and Finance dare to cross this line.

The latest notice by the BRPs only serves to confirm that the recent claims that SAA was receiving unsolicited investment bids from private players were not serious and were designed to placate South African taxpayers who will likely land up paying out R10.4 billion to save the SAA vanity project of the ANC.

With a month to go before the announcement of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) by Tito Mboweni, the Minister of Finance, the DA will remain vigilant and ensure that South Africans are not 'ambushed' by a shock announcement for another SAA bailout.

StatsSA just announced the worst GDP contraction in SA's history and the DA will oppose the ANC government's predilection with financing their SAA vanity project at the expense of South Africans who have lost their jobs and seen their small businesses collapse during the Covid-19 period.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.