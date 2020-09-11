South Africa: This Virus Divides As It Multiplies

opinion

Societies under stress often rupture along their weakest fault lines. The escalating Covid-19 crisis is amplifying unresolved tensions that have the potential to tear the nation apart even further.

South Africa is arguably the most vulnerable it has ever been in the new democratic dispensation. In 2020, the annual Edelman Barometer survey revealed that public trust in key societal institutions - government, business, media and academia - was lowest in South Africa among all countries that were surveyed. This does not augur well for our prospects to successfully navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

These institutions are not without blame for the decline in public trust in them. Government and business corruption, media sensationalism and academic insensitivity, in a society that has decidedly reproduced the racial and class disparities of apartheid, has withered the "rainbow nation" narrative. We are now a nation divided.

