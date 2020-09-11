South Africa: This Virus Divides As It Multiplies

11 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Camaren Peter

Societies under stress often rupture along their weakest fault lines. The escalating Covid-19 crisis is amplifying unresolved tensions that have the potential to tear the nation apart even further.

South Africa is arguably the most vulnerable it has ever been in the new democratic dispensation. In 2020, the annual Edelman Barometer survey revealed that public trust in key societal institutions - government, business, media and academia - was lowest in South Africa among all countries that were surveyed. This does not augur well for our prospects to successfully navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

These institutions are not without blame for the decline in public trust in them. Government and business corruption, media sensationalism and academic insensitivity, in a society that has decidedly reproduced the racial and class disparities of apartheid, has withered the "rainbow nation" narrative. We are now a nation divided.

Societies under stress often rupture along their weakest fault lines. The escalating Covid crisis is amplifying unresolved tensions that have the potential to tear the nation apart even further. As the coronavirus multiplied exponentially, claiming the lives of more and more South Africans, it widened the fault lines in our society, dividing people into the very race-based boxes that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.