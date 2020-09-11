South Africa: Sascoc to Put Csa Into Administration

analysis

If anyone thought the months-long saga at Cricket South Africa couldn't become any more surreal, they were wrong. The almost equally dysfunctional South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee is set to take over the running of CSA and set up a task team to investigate cricket's ongoing governance issues.

One well-placed cricketing source told Daily Maverick on Thursday night, when news emerged that the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) had told CSA it was stepping in:

"You know you're in shit when Sascoc has to help you."

It would be hilarious if it weren't so serious. CSA is facing potential collapse because of a leadership crisis and the body asked to sort it out is itself in disarray.

But that is what is about to happen after Sascoc, which is the umbrella sporting body in the country, effectively declared it would take over the running of cricket under Section 13 the National Sports and Recreation Act.

Jacques Faul. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

At a board meeting on 8 September, Sascoc resolved to implement a series of measures aimed at making CSA functional again based on the following list of concerns:

The...