Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria to Begin New Serie a Campaign Against Juventus

Scorpions captain Omar Colley and his Sampdoria Football Club will begin their new Italian Serie A campaign away to reigning champions Juventus on 20 September 2020, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin at 6.45pm.

Colley's club finished three places above safety in the Serie A standings last season.

He and his team will affray to stun Juventus to clutch their first three points in the new Italian Serie A campaign.

Colley is currently attracting interest from Scottish side Celtic and English Premier League duo Newcastle United and Burnley.

Striker Musa Barrow and budding Musa Juwara's Bologna Football Club will commence their new Serie A campaign away to AC Milan on 21 September 2020, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan at 6.45.

Meanwhile, Barrow and Juwara's Bologna finished 10th spot in Serie A table last season following their astounding performance in the league campaign.