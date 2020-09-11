Gambia: Senegalese Gendarme Arrested With Firearm, Suspected Cannabis

10 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested one Tafsir Ababacarr Diahateh; a Senegalese gendarme with a firearm and two bundles of suspected cannabis, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect at the time of gathering the report had been detained by narcotic officers as investigation into the matter continues.

He was reportedly arrested at the Yelli Tenda Check Point by narcotic officers as the fight against drug trafficking and other organised crimes by the agency intensified.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the DLEAG who was contacted for comments on the matter confirmed the development to The Point, adding that the suspect is currently under their custody as investigation into the matter deepens.

The suspect, he explained, was arrested at Yelli Tenda Check Point, in the Lower River Region (LRR) on 8 September 2020 with two bundles of suspected cannabis.

"Mr. Diahateh was driving a private vehicle, Golf, with registration number TH 8211 FF. He was also found in possession of a firearm, type: MAC 50 pistol with 8 live rounds - a matter which has been referred to the Gambia Police Force (GPF) for necessary actions. He is currently in our custody awaiting court trial upon the completion of the investigation on the drug component."

Meanwhile, our reporter has been reliably informed that the Senegalese Embassy in The Gambia has been notified about the arrest and detention of Mr. Diahateh.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.