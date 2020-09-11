Gabon/Gambia: Gambia Must Stand Sturdy to Stun Gabon to Boost AFCON Qualification Chances

10 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia must stand strong to stun Gabon in their qualifiers match in November 2020 to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions are currently leading group D of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 4 points following their 3-1 away victory over Angola before their 2-2 home draw with Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2020.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges must stand solid to beat the Gabonese in both home and away legs in November 2020 to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Gambia is currently planning to play two international friendly matches next month before their qualifiers match with Gabon in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Gabon on the other hand, qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations on several times.

Meanwhile, The Panthers are currently occupying second-spot in group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree qualifiers with 4 points following their 2-1 home win over Angola after their goalless draw away to Democratic Republic of Congo.

