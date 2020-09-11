Gambia: Women Affairs Minister, Fatou Kinteh Fully Recovered, Discharged

The government of The Gambia has announced that the minister of Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Hon. Fatou Kinteh has fully recovered from the Covid-19 virus after her retest turned negative.

Accordingly, Minister Kinteh has since been discharged and is fit to return to work as she is well and totally asymptomatic.

It can be recalled that Madam Kinteh had initially tested positive for the virus after taking the COVID-19 test on 3 August, 2020.

Subsequently, Hon. Fatou Kinteh tested negative after a repeat test and discharged from her Covid isolation centre on 3 September, 2020.

The Gambia government urges members of the public to continue following laid down regulations by the Health Ministry and World Health Organisation protocols on the Covid pandemic. Hand washing, face masking, social distancing and limited social gatherings are the new normal and all are encouraged to follow.