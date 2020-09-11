Gambia: Berending Embarks On Road Rehabilitation Exercise

10 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The community of Berending in the Lower Niumi district recently embarked on a community road rehabilitation exercise on the village feeder road connecting the main highway.

The rehabilitation exercise was necessitated by the deplorable state of the road, which has been compounded by erosion making the road unusable by vehicles. The erosion has also threatened a NAWEC service pole and transformer situated along the way to the extent that the perimeter fencing protecting it from encroachment has collapsed.

Recently, members of the Village Development Committee in collaboration with the youths and management of NAWEC embarked on mass rehabilitation exercise to ease movement along the way. The National Assembly Member, Ward Councilor in the area as well as one Sereign Ndure, a local businessman based in Barra, who provided a truck, also supported the community road rehabilitation.

"We urge the government to consider Niumi in general as it is in urgent need of feeder roads and flood mitigating measures to avoid erosion in the near future. We also need help in combating deforestation through unscrupulous illegal timber felling in the Berending forest" the residents stated.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.