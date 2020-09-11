Gambia Registers 18 New Covid-19 Cases

10 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 18 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,293.

The national situation report by the country's Ministry of Health was the 139th since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on 17 March 2020.

According to the report, there was no new COVID-19 related death.

At least 36 new patients recovered and were discharged.

No new person was taken into quarantine, with no new discharges made.

The country currently has 122 people in quarantine, 1,734 active cases, 403 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0%.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as are such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms, the report concluded.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to14, 102 with 10, 176 recoveries and 3, 632 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.