Gambia Registers 18 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has registered 18 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,293.

The national situation report by the country's Ministry of Health was the 139th since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on 17 March 2020.

According to the report, there was no new COVID-19 related death.

At least 36 new patients recovered and were discharged.

No new person was taken into quarantine, with no new discharges made.

The country currently has 122 people in quarantine, 1,734 active cases, 403 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0%.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as are such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms, the report concluded.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to14, 102 with 10, 176 recoveries and 3, 632 under treatment.