West Africa: Ghanaian President Akufo Addo Elected As New ECOWAS Chairman

10 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday in Niamey, Niger Republic emerged the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His appointment took place at the 57th summit hosted by the outgoing ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre.

The summit was attended by leaders within and outside the region with matters on the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council and the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Minister's top on the agenda. The leaders also discussed matters concerning the COVID-19 situation in the sub-region and the proposed single currency regime for ECOWAS

Established in 1975, ECOWAS is a 15-member regional group for promoting economic integration in all fields of activity of the members. Source: CGTN Africa

