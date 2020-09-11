Gambia: 4-Day Training of Trainers On Food Processing & Preservation Ends

A four-day training of trainers on food processing and preservation ended in Mansakonko, in the Lower River Region (LRR) on 4 September 2020.

At least 40 participants from Mother Clubs and Bakers in six agricultural regions of the country took part in the training. The training was organised by United Purpose in partnership with the Food Technology Service, Department of Agriculture and Food Processors.

The training which was funded by the European Union through the project titled: 'Balu Tim Maring Ngo' (BTM) aims at enhancing the knowledge of participants in processing and preservation of different dishes made out of the rich vitamin orange flesh sweet potato among others. And the bio-fortified pearl millet for improved nutrition and health.

It is expected that the training would cement ties between the Mother Clubs and Bakers in the country, while creating awareness on appropriate cooking methods and food safety tips to preserve the micronutrients in foods for optimal health and nutrition.

The outreach programme was facilitated by the director, Monitoring and Evaluation officer, Mariama Jatta of the BTM project and the Food Technology Service Department of Agriculture. Jatta took participants through the Nutritional Benefits of Pearl Millet and its health benefits for both adult and children; while the project Director Ousman Jammeh took participants through the Importance of the Orange Flesh Sweet Potato (OFSP) in combating micronutrient deficiency and preventing health complications such as anemia, stunted growth in children and prevention of constipation etc.

Lamin Drammeh, principal food technology officer, presented on good hygienic practices as well as the importance of labeling and packaging of processed foods.