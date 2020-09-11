Nigeria: Ita Enang Slams Niger Delta Govs for Wasting 13% Derivation Funds

10 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Michael Eboh

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, accused the governors of the Niger Delta states of been unkind to the region and to oil-producing states.

Speaking at a webinar on 'Resolving the Host Communities Question', organised by Orderpaper in partnership with the House of Representatives' Committee on Niger Delta and the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter, NNRC, Enang also indicted the governors of misappropriating the 13 percent derivation fund.

He also appealed to the relevant committees of the National Assembly to call the management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, to order, stating that the agency is veering off its purpose of promoting local content among oil-producing communities.

Enang said: "The Governors have not been kind to the Niger Delta, and I want to pray that the National Assembly amend the Niger Delta Development Commission Act, as well as amend the constitution so that the 13 percent derivation does not go to the governors; it should go to the host communities and targeted at the development of these communities.

"This is because the governors used the 13 percent derivation to buy aircraft and used the money to develop and build many houses and these monies are found in Banana Island and foreign countries. Let us find a legislative means whereby these monies can be used for the development of the communities."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.