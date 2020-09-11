Nigeria: NCAA Directs Airlines to Board Passengers Without QR Codes

11 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) has directed airlines to allow passengers without QR codes to board flights in order to ease the difficulties travellers face trying to access government portal to upload information.

QR codes refer to the popularly known 2D barcodes, which people use to scan and send their information through smartphone to the concerned authorities.

In a letter dated 8th September, 2020 signed by Musa Nuhu, Director General, NCAA, the agency said, "Airlines are hereby notified that the presentation of evidence of payment receipt in the form of a QR code is recommended for all passengers but not a mandatory requirement for boarding flights to Nigeria for now.

"Airlines are advised to allow passengers without a QR code to board as a temporary measure until additional on-going work to the payment platform is completed. Airlines will be informed in the coming days of any changes in this requirement.

"Please note that presentation of negative COVID-19 PCR test valid within 96 hours of boarding remains mandatory for all passengers travelling to Nigeria. Airlines must ensure compliance with this requirement.

"Flying passengers that do not have negative COVID-19 PCR tests to Nigeria will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.