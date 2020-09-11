Sierra Leone: Dumoe Wants Liberia and Sierra Leone Reunite

Bong County senatorial aspirant Menipakei Dumoe is calling on the Governments of the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of Sierra Leone to reunite in order to have former President Charles Ghankay Taylor freed from prison.

Addressing journalists Thursday, 10 September, Mr. Dumoe, an official of pressure group Council of Patriots (CoP) intensified his call for the release of Mr. Taylor from prison in the United Kingdom.

Dumoe, in his advocacy for the release of Mr. Taylor, urges the people of Sierra Leone to drop charges against the former Liberian president. Taylor has been convicted and he is serving a 50 year - jail term for alleged war crimes.

Dumoe says he has officially written the Embassy of Sierra Leone in Liberia and he is also willing to go to Sierra Leone to have talks with the people there for former President Taylor's release.

He says his letter to the Ambassador of Sierra Leone is calling for reconciliation between the two countries, adding that the people of Liberia and Sierra Leone are one family and he is hopeful that his letter will be adhered to.

"The people of Sierra Leone are peaceful and we are brothers and sisters, I'm hopeful that my letter will fall [on] fertile ground. Sierra Leone holds no grudge against Liberia," Dumoe explains.

He stresses that it has been 17 years and Former President Taylor has been the only person who has suffered for crime he alone didn't commit.

Dumoe claims that the people of Sierra Leone don't blame the former president for the war in their country, alleging that they blame their own brothers because of their internal problems they had.

The Bong County senatorial aspirant continues that the Special Court for Sierra Leone has started setting people free, lamenting that 17 years are enough time Taylor has spent for being involved with their war.

"I am not buying sympathy from the people of Bong for the senatorial elections. I sympathize with Taylor as he has suffered for so long. As a Liberian I would [like] to see Charles Taylor live here just like former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and put the civil war behind us, " Dumoe explains.

Meanwhile, Dumoe says he is also going to petition the Liberian Government, starting with the Legislature and then onward to the presidency to engage them on behalf of Taylor.

Recalling Taylor's leadership, Dumoe says the former president was a visionary, adding that it was through his leadership that the Ministry of Gender, the National Oil Company of Liberia, and the Central Bank of Liberia among others, were created and enacted into law.

"When I spoke of the AK, I was using symbolism in my system but the Liberian Government illegally arrested me and detained me but my lawyer Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe disproved their claims," Dumoe concludes.