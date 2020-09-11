Liberia: Chinese Company Empowers Caldwell Residents

Local manager of Hyde Sand Mining Company, Anthony Borbor (2nd from left) presents symbolic sanitation materials to the community

In an effort to beef up sanitation work in Caldwell, a Chinese Sand Mining Company, Hyde, has handed over several assorted equipment to residents of the Taylor Mayor compound to help improve their environment.

The items, which were delivered recently to the community leadership, include several wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, and cutlasses, among others.

Presenting the items recently in Caldwell, Mr. Anthony J. Borbor, local manager of Hyde Sand Mining Company, said the donation was in addition to earlier assistance and support to the community to ensure a clean and safe environment.

Mr. Borbor indicated that this was not the first time Hyde had supported the community and that they had earlier donated Covid-19 items such as buckets, nose masks, respectively.

He assured the residents of the company's readiness to support community initiatives, because it believes in the ability of the community leadership and will do everything possible to work with them to ensure the area is developed. He said the donation forms part of the company's corporate social responsibilities and will ensure that it is well maintained.

Mr. Borbor: "We want to work with the community, especially people living near the company, and to help move it forward. So, this is why we are here today to deliver these items to be used for its intended purpose."

He further emphasized that the equipment will help reduce challenges that residents of the community encounter in keeping the area clean.

While acknowledging the community leadership, he called on them to take sanitation issues seriously, noting that this would ensure the environments are cleaned always, and require shared responsibility backed by change in attitude.

"It is important to keep our community clean because we need to live by example so other communities can follow", Mr. Borbor added.

How disclosed plan by the company to construct at least four hand pumps in the area that will serve over 5, 000 inhabitants around its mining site.

Mrs. Victoria Paygar, chair-lady of the Taylor Mayor compound, lauded the company for the donation, adding, "The Hyde Sand Mining Company remains a strong partner to the community as evidenced by its continuous financial and logistical support."