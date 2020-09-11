Liberia: British Ambassador Visits Commerce Minister Tarpeh

10 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The new British Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Neil Bradley, recently paid a courtesy call on Liberia's Commerce and Industry Minister, Wilson K. Tarpeh.

During Ambassador Bradley's brief courtesy call at the Ministry in Congo Town, he and MinisrterTarpeh shared notes on a number of issues that are key to ongoing constructive engagements with Liberia's international partners to transform the country.

Notable among issues both officials discussed include UK-Liberia Trade Relations and support to the Commerce Ministry's National Standards Laboratory.

The discussions also focused on building Liberia's human resource capacity, specifically in the area of educational training programs up to master's degree level.

According to a Commerce Ministry release, Minister Tarpeh, hailed Ambassador Bradley for the courtesy call and pledged his entity's determination for collaboration in the interest of Liberia.

The Commerce boss is the first Liberian government official to receive such a courtesy call since the new British Ambassador officially took up diplomatic assignment here recently.

