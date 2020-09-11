Liberia: LRA Customs Intercept Illegal Ammunition

press release

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has seized and turned over to security authorities four (4) boxes of single barrel rounds smuggled into the country. The ammunitions were trafficked through Bo-Waterside along Sierra Leonean border in Grand Cape Mount County and Kpassagisia, along the Guinean border in Lofa County, says the LRA.

The single barrel rounds were discovered by Customs Anti-Smuggling officers during physical inspection of trafficked goods at the LRA Headquarters in Paynesville.

An investigative report of the incident indicates that the boxes of ammunitions were hidden under goods authorized and cleared for importation.Presenting the smuggled ammunitions to the Liberia Small Arms Commission and other government security apparatus, LRA Assistant Commissioner for Customs Compliance and Enforcement, Attorney D. BlamoKofa, said the illicit importation of small arms threatens the peace and security of the state.

He asserted that the illegal importation of small arms poses a "serious risk to the safety of the population", noting that these weapons could land in the hands of unscrupulous individuals who may use them to harm or terrorize peaceful citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Kofa, reaffirmed the commitment of the LRA Customs Department in ensuring an effective border security and protection under the LRA's border management strategy.

The Vice Chairperson of the Liberia Small Arms Commission, Madam Bennietta T. Jarbo, meanwhile, lauded the Customs Department of LRA for being very vigilant in discovering and seizing ammunitions illegally imported into the country. She warned against the illicit importation and use of fire arms and light weapons by unlicensed individuals, noting that those involved in such trade and practices will be prosecuted.

For his part, Deputy Chief of Small Arms Control Unit at the Liberia National Police, Chief Superintendent Roland S. Jimmy, thanked the Customs Department for the interception and called for continuing collaboration among state security agencies in dealing with the illegal importation and use of small arms and light weapons in the country.

The Customs Department of the LRA in April this year intercepted and turned over to the National Security Agency single barrel shotgun rounds illegally imported into the country by a land border truck from Sierra Leone.