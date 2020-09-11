Liberia: LRA Customs Intercept Illegal Ammunition

10 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has seized and turned over to security authorities four (4) boxes of single barrel rounds smuggled into the country. The ammunitions were trafficked through Bo-Waterside along Sierra Leonean border in Grand Cape Mount County and Kpassagisia, along the Guinean border in Lofa County, says the LRA.

The single barrel rounds were discovered by Customs Anti-Smuggling officers during physical inspection of trafficked goods at the LRA Headquarters in Paynesville.

An investigative report of the incident indicates that the boxes of ammunitions were hidden under goods authorized and cleared for importation.Presenting the smuggled ammunitions to the Liberia Small Arms Commission and other government security apparatus, LRA Assistant Commissioner for Customs Compliance and Enforcement, Attorney D. BlamoKofa, said the illicit importation of small arms threatens the peace and security of the state.

He asserted that the illegal importation of small arms poses a "serious risk to the safety of the population", noting that these weapons could land in the hands of unscrupulous individuals who may use them to harm or terrorize peaceful citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Kofa, reaffirmed the commitment of the LRA Customs Department in ensuring an effective border security and protection under the LRA's border management strategy.

The Vice Chairperson of the Liberia Small Arms Commission, Madam Bennietta T. Jarbo, meanwhile, lauded the Customs Department of LRA for being very vigilant in discovering and seizing ammunitions illegally imported into the country. She warned against the illicit importation and use of fire arms and light weapons by unlicensed individuals, noting that those involved in such trade and practices will be prosecuted.

For his part, Deputy Chief of Small Arms Control Unit at the Liberia National Police, Chief Superintendent Roland S. Jimmy, thanked the Customs Department for the interception and called for continuing collaboration among state security agencies in dealing with the illegal importation and use of small arms and light weapons in the country.

The Customs Department of the LRA in April this year intercepted and turned over to the National Security Agency single barrel shotgun rounds illegally imported into the country by a land border truck from Sierra Leone.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.