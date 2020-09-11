Liberia: BCTC Students Want Weah to Fulfill Promise

Several students at the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) have called on President George Manneh Weah to fulfill his 2018 promise by completing the construction of college's facility.

The construction of the college which started in 2013, is yet to be completed despite the disbursement of little over US$7 million by the government of former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, 10 September, students on BCTC campus said President Weah allegedly promised to fully complete the school facility during his visit in 2018, but since then, they are yet to hear from him.

According to them, the president's promise led to the school being forgotten during the 2018 County Council Sitting, maintaining that delegates at the sitting already knew that President Weah had promised to channel the coast of the school's full completion so they did not include it in the sitting.

The Chairman of the Concerned Bong County Students Jeremiah F. Suah says for too long students at the Institution have been sitting in an incomplete building, lamenting that some classrooms are not plastered.

Mr. Suah suggests that it is important for President Weah to fulfill his promise, stating that they are not demanding him to do so, but they are appealing to his office to ensure the full completion of the Bong County Technical College.

"We're crying on him to please come and do what he promised in 2018. This is the only public technical college and as you may be aware, students wanting to acquire higher education do not have the financial backing to attend Cuttington University," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to student Suah, they have written Bong County Superintendent Esther Yamah Walker, reminding her of the president's alleged promise, but to no avail.

Mr. Suah says if the government cannot see reason and ensure the completion of the college, they might stage a daylong protest which will draw authorities' attention.

However, Superintendent Walker denies receiving any communication from the student group and says she will not speak further to the issue.

Some Bong County - based engineers have told the public that the college needs more than US$1.5 Million for full completion.

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong County-Edited by Winston W. Parley

2

20

20