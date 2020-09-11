Zimbabwe: Warriors CHAN Kick-Off Date Announced

The Zimbabwe Warriors will get the rescheduled 2020 CHAN finals underway in Yaounde against hosts Morocco on January 16.

This follows the decision by the Confederation of African Football to come up with dates for the tournament.

The tourney, which is exclusively reserved for players who ply their trade in their domestic leagues, is set for January 16 and February 7 next year.

It will be held in four cities in the West African country.

The release of the dates will pile more pressure on ZIFA given domestic football in Zimbabwe has been on hold since the end of last year.

Hosts Cameroon, who are making their fourth appearance in the tournament, have never gone beyond the quarter-finals while 2016 runners-up Mali and Burkina Faso will be making their third appearance in the tournament.

Zimbabwe, who finished fourth in 2014, will be participating for the fourth time.

Libya are the favorites of Group B.

The 2009 winners finished fourth in 2018 and are making their fourth appearance in the tournament.

Group A

Cameroon

Zimbabwe

Mali

Burkina Faso

