Zimbabwe: Harare Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango Arrested Over Illegal Land Deals

10 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango was arrested Thursday afternoon over alleged illegal land deals.

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume confirmed Chisango's arrest, and according to sources, he is being detained at the Gweru Central Police Station.

He was in the Midlands provincial capital attending a workshop for town clerks.

"Yes, he has been arrested but l am yet to get more information. The chamber secretary will tonight abreast me with details pertaining to the arrest," said Mafume Thursday evening.

Scores of senior Harare City Council officials have been arrested over the past two months in connection with the illegal parcelling out of land in the capital.

They include former mayor, Herbert Gomba, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, human resources director and former housing director, Matthew Marara, and housing assistant Aaron Taerera.

Also arrested in the dragnet are; senior police officers, the deputy director for police CID commercial crimes unit Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo, Superintendent Naboth Nyachega, and chief public prosecutor Clement Chimbare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.