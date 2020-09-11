Zimbabwe: Harare Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango Arrested Over Illegal Land Deals

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango was arrested Thursday afternoon over alleged illegal land deals.

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume confirmed Chisango's arrest, and according to sources, he is being detained at the Gweru Central Police Station.

He was in the Midlands provincial capital attending a workshop for town clerks.

"Yes, he has been arrested but l am yet to get more information. The chamber secretary will tonight abreast me with details pertaining to the arrest," said Mafume Thursday evening.

Scores of senior Harare City Council officials have been arrested over the past two months in connection with the illegal parcelling out of land in the capital.

They include former mayor, Herbert Gomba, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, human resources director and former housing director, Matthew Marara, and housing assistant Aaron Taerera.

Also arrested in the dragnet are; senior police officers, the deputy director for police CID commercial crimes unit Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo, Superintendent Naboth Nyachega, and chief public prosecutor Clement Chimbare.