Kenya: Respect Former First Lady, Nyeri Women Tell MPs

Women from across the country have condemned recent utterances by some politicians directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta's family, specifically his mother.

Nyeri women joined the protests saying that women must be respected.

Led by the Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, the groups that included teams from Nyakinyua Women, Maendeleo ya Wanawake and Women Evangelical Team, called out two Rift Valley MPs Emurua Dikirir's Johanna Ng'eno and Kapseret's Oscar Sudi.

The two were caught on record making remarks considered offensive, towards former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The women demanded an apology from the two legislators within seven days, failure to which they would march to Deputy President's residence.

Mama Ngina

"Our message today is that women must be respected. We have seen other politicians disrespect women including Babu Owino, Millie Odhiambo and now Mr Sudi and N'geno," the deputy governor said.

The women said it is wrong for the two MPs to involve Mama Ngina in their differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We have seen leaders continually disrespect women and our mothers; we are saying enough is enough. We are speaking on behalf of these women who cannot defend themselves," Ms Karugu noted.

The leaders said the MPs' remarks could fuel tribal hostility as witnessed in the 2007 general election, urging the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Interior ministry to be firm against anyone who threatens to cause disharmony among Kenyans.

"When clashes happen, women suffer the most. They are the ones displaced and left to look after their children and we cannot have a repeat of that," she said.

"If we do not get an apology in seven days, we shall walk to Karen to seek the apology," Ms Karugu said.