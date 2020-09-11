Malawi: Police Officers Encouraged to Upgrade Their Education

10 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Commissioner of Police responsible for Central West Region, Merlyne Yolamu has encouraged both male and female Police Officers to upgrade their education in order to be recognized.

The Commissioner made the remarks on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a-day-long customer care and professional code of ethics training under the theme "Soul Searching".

The training has targeted police station in the region such as Kanengo, Kawale, Lilongwe, Nathenje, and Lumbadzi.

"We have observed that biological and social roles affect our performance in education but this is not a barrier. Go back to school and endeavor to compete with other people in high positions," Yolamu said.

She promised the Officers that the Inspector General (IG) of Police was ready to motivate anyone who performs well in his or her education.

Regional Community Policing Coordinator, Superintendent, Patricia Njawili who is doing masters in International Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Studies in Spain said Officers should work hard in education so that they could be promoted.

"When Police Officers upgrade their education, it can be easily for them to be promoted in Malawi Police Services because high profile boss trust them that they can produce well-articulated work in as far as Police is concerned," Njawili said.

She appealed to Police Officers who feel comfortable with their certificates Junior Certificate (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) to apply for education in Colleges and Universities so that they could obtain Diplomas, Degrees, Masters and among others.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

