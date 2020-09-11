Kenya: New KRA App to Allow Tax Payment Through M-Pesa

11 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bonface Otieno

Taxpayers will start accessing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) services via a mobile phone App in the race to bring more people into the tax bracket and curb evasion.

The taxman says it's M-Service App will allow taxpayers to access services such as registration and verification, filing of returns and payment of tax, in a move meant to boost collections.

Taxpayers have been accessing KRA services through iTax, an online filing system that has been in operation since 2013.

"The system will widen taxpayer reach, increase revenue collection and enhance tax compliance by making tax payment process more convenient," said KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Elizabeth Meyo. "It will also cut the cost of compliance by removing intermediaries."

Tax compliance

The new platform now makes it possible for taxpayers to register, pay and file tax returns for monthly rental income (MRI) and for turnover tax (TOT) obligations.

Taxpayers are also able to register for personal identification number (PIN), both Kenyan and alien citizenship as well as perform checks on PIN, payment registration number (PRN), tax compliance certificate (TCC) and confirm identity of KRA staff.

Further, KRA M-Service App allows taxpayers to file nil returns for the following sections; income tax-resident and non-resident, income tax partnership and income tax-company, value added tax (VAT), pay as you earn (PAYE), excise tax and monthly rental income (MRI) among other services.

"KRA M-Service App will expand the tax base by on boarding the informal sector players who cannot use computers," she said.

Sh1.453 trillion

Official revenue statistics published by Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani in July showed that total tax receipts in the financial year ended June 2020 rose 0.92 percent to Sh1.453 trillion compared with Sh1.440 trillion a year earlier.

The nearly Sh13.26 billion growth in tax receipts collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the most sluggish in recent years.

The tax receipts missed the fresh target of Sh1.47 trillion set by Mr Yatani a couple of weeks to the end of fiscal year 2019-20 by Sh12.74 billion.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.