Malawi: Chintengo Releases New Single 'Talita Koumi'

10 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe — Blantyre-based female gospel musician, Anna Chintengo has recently released a new single titled 'Talita Koumi'

The Single featuring Allan Jogi which is currently enjoying airplay in various radio stations across the country, was meant to encourage people to call upon God during their problems if they are to be helped and delivered from their afflictions.

"I want motivate people that it's not too late to call upon the Lord in their challenges, just tell Him whatever it is and the Lord will assist you greatly," she said.

Chintengo said that people might be going through diverse hardships and sicknesses but they should know that there is God in heaven to deal with all of their circumstances and painful situations.

Part of the song, Zomwe amapanga Yehovah palibe angaziziwe/ ali ndi njira zake ee palibe otsutsananaye/ yailo anafuula anafuula kwa Yesu, ali Ambuye Ambuye ee ,mwana wanga wafa/ ndipo Yesu anamuyankha usadandaule yailo mwana wako sanafe iye wangogona/ Ambuye anankhuza zanja nati buthu iwe tauka /mwana mwanayo nauka mumphamvu ya ambuye/

She said that, Talita Koumi means little girl rise up, the concept was derived from the Bible story Mark 5:35-41, whereby the little girl died and Jesus Christ resurrected her by saying 'Talita Koumi' and immediately the girl miraculously came back to life.

As such the musician urged people not to get worried when going through problems but rather they should call upon God for deliverance and He shall answer them.

Chintengo added that, God is all powerful and great therefore there is nothing too hard for Him but what people need is to believe in Him that He will do everything they ask for in prayer.

The Singer said that, the message in the single is vital because those who are sick they will get strength and be healed.

She said those who are hopeless that their businesses will not grow big God will make them big and great in the name of Jesus Christ if they only believe in Him.

Chintengo said that the single would help people to understand not underestimate the power of prayer because when one prays things happen and by prayer the devil is rendered powerless.

The featured Artist Allan Jogi said that, it was an honour for him to be featured on the song and he believes that the song is having an impact on the people listening to it.

The Single produced by Steve Mereka at M Studio is available for download on www.malawi music.com.

