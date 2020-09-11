Malawi: Man Nabbed Over Fake K 2,000 Banknotes in Kasungu

Kasungu — Police in Kasungu have arrested a man for possessing fake K2,000 banknotes.

The Suspect has been identified as Filodi Goodson, 35 and was arrested on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at around 10 am at Vijumo village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mwase in the district.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Harry Namwaza, Police detectives were tipped that there was a certain man lodging at Midima Rest house who was in possession of K2,000 fake banknotes.

"Following the intelligence gathered, the suspect was arrested and was found in possession of a bunch of K2,000 fake banknotes amounting to K320,000 but all notes bearing the same serial number AT4426785," he said.

The fake banknotes will be taken to Reserve Bank of Malawi for authentication by experts before the suspect is taken to court.

Goodson hails from Ngolovani Village, TA Nsakambewa, in Dowa.