South Africa: IPID Chief Updates Family of Leo Williams On Inquiry Into His Death From a Police Rubber Bullet

The head of the police watchdog says they are prioritising the investigation into the death of the nine-year-old boy, to ensure 'justice for the family'.

The executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Thursday for the first time visited the legal guardian of nine-year-old Leo Williams, who was allegedly shot by a police officer during protests in Laingville, St Helena Bay, on 31 July. The life-support system was switched off on Monday 17 August and Leo died shortly afterwards.

IPID head Jennifer Ntlatseng and Western Cape provincial head Thabo Leholo sat down with Leo's guardian, Cathy Thomas, and gave an update on the investigation into the death of Leo. Community leader Thyrone Williams also attended the meeting.

IPID has gone on record saying Leo was killed by a police rubber bullet. A video clip capturing four policemen firing at the corrugated structure in which Leo and his friends were playing and watching TV, was handed to IPID investigators.

Leo sustained a head wound and doctors were unable to remove the bullet that was lodged in his brain. On Monday 17 August, doctors at Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town switched off the life-support system and two...