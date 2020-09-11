Liberia: FPA Boss Donates Laptops, Stationery Supplies, Masks to Press Union After Headquarters Was Burglarized

Monrovia — Barely a few days after a major burglary at the headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Managing Editor of the FrontPageAfrica newspaper, Mr. Rodney D. Sieh, has donated a consignment of office equipment to the leadership of the union.

The PUL is the umbrella organization for journalists in Liberia.

The Union's headquarters was recently burglarized by unknown persons, who made away with several valuables including laptop computers and desktop computers, printers, camera, among others.

The items donated by Mr. Sieh to the Union include two laptop computers, one laserjet printer, rims of sheets, writing pads, among others.

The presentation of the items was made at the Union's headquarters on Clay Street in Monrovia on Thursday, September 10.

Making the presentation, Mr. Sieh stated that the gesture was his way of "giving back to the Union in times of need" following the unfortunate incident.

He recounted the tremendous role the Union continues to play to protect the rights of journalists in the country, and stressed the need for the efforts of the Union to be recognized.

He, however, expressed the hope that the donated items will help the leadership of the Union get back to work in the interest of its members and Liberia at large.

Mr. Sieh further called on local and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to the aid of the PUL during these difficult times.

"I have been a beneficiary of the Press Union of Liberia. When I went to prison, the Press Union stood by us; when we are in trouble, the Press Union come to our aid. It's important for us to recognize the Press Union when they have problems".

"When I heard about what happened the last time, I decided to take an initiative. Today, I have come with computers, stationery, printer and note books just to get you restarted. I know that the times are difficult now, but it is important for us to help one another".

In an interview with reporters shortly after the donation, Mr. Sieh put the cost of the donation at US$1500.

He, however, cautioned the leadership against receiving gifts from politicians who are bent on using the situation to satisfy their ulterior motive.

He said the leadership of the Union should protect itself and the ethics of the profession in awaiting support and contributions to recommence its works.

Receiving the items, the Vice President of the PUL, Mr. Daniel Nyankonah commended Mr. Sieh for the donation.

He recalled that the thieves made away with monitors, CPUs of all the functional desktop computers, as well as other items.

He disclosed that the items presented will greatly help the leadership of the Union to restart work and retrieve lost data.

Mr. Nyankonah, however, used the occasion to pledge the leadership's commitment to continue to strive to protect the rights of journalists in Liberia.

He added that collectively, an enabling working environment can be created to enable journalists carry on their assigned tasks and responsibilities void of hindrances.

He further congratulated Mr. Sieh for his selection as Ambassador for the Journalists for Human Rights.

"Thank you very much Mr. Sieh for coming and making these donations. You are the very first person; and we are glad that this first response is coming from the journalism community and a member of the Union. It will help immediately, to get the Union restarted. Congratulations for your preferment as Ambassador for the Journalists for Human Rights. As one of our best, continue to fly our flag".