Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Accepts Act-a Facilitation Council Co-Chairship On Behalf of South Africa

10 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The World Health Organization (WHO) has today, 10 September 2020, at it first high- level meeting of the Facilitation Council of the "Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator" (ACT-A), elected South Africa and the Kingdom of Norway to co-chair the newly established Council.

President Ramaphosa accepted the co-chairship on behalf of South Africa and described it as an honour bestowed upon the country.

ACT-A was launched on 24 April 2020 and provided with political and financial support through global pledging events of 4 May and 27 June. It has already established a dynamic portfolio of vaccine candidates, launched a global facility to optimise vaccine development and use, and begun rollout of the first proven therapy for severe disease.

ACT-A is an international collaboration among a diverse representation of global leaders and partners to accelerate the development, production and equitable deployment of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for COVID-19.

This collaboration has also identified a potentially game-changing rapid test and established a framework for equitable allocation of these products globally.

The Facilitation Council, which adopted its Terms of Reference today, will work to address ACT-A challenges and galvanise global leadership to enable for access to COVID-19 tools for all countries.

"As South Africa and on behalf of the African Union, we look forward to this cooperation and working with all states and partners to achieve our collective objectives to defeat COVID-19," said President Ramaphosa.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.