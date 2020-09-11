Seychelles: Seychellois Musician Patrick Victor to Perform Hits On Livestreamed Event Saturday

11 September 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychellois music legend Patrick Victor will perform to a global audience for the first time in a concert on Saturday live-streamed on an online platform.

Victor will perform a repertoire of his Creole songs such as 'Mon Pe Esper Ou,' 'Mon Bizou', 'Solin' among others on Jobo Live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Seychelles time.

Victor told a press conference on Tuesday he is excited to see a project that took months of planning come to life.

"When I was first approached by JOBO.sc with this innovative idea during the time of our lockdown in April, I was immediately sold on the project because as artists, we desire a global audience," he said.

The singer added that he is "super excited and proud to be the first local artist to perform live on JOBO.sc. I have many fans throughout the world and some have never had the chance to see me live and this will be their big chance and within the new normal from the comfort and safety of their homes."

As a veteran in the local music scene and the honorary cultural ambassador for Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, Victor is well known for his patriotic and sentimental tracks. He is also a promoter of the Creole spirit and has collected a number of local awards.

Viewers who wish to watch the live stream performance have to buy an eTicket for SCR250 on the Jobo Live on the Jobo.sc website. A '7-day On-Demand' option is also available as from September 14 for those who will not be able to watch Saturday's performance.

JOBO.sc is an online job board offering employers the platform to list their vacancies and candidates the opportunity to find their dream job.

In his capacity as the honorary ambassador for culture, Victor highlighted the fact that JOBO Live will enable local artists to promote their own work by reaching their fans worldwide especially with the negative impact COVID-19 has had on local performances.

The founder of the website, Hervé Chang-Yunn, said one of the ideas behind the live stream performance initiative was that "Victor's fans are worldwide in different time zones and we had to offer his fans the flexibility of viewing this history in the making performance in their own time."

He added that as "we believe in giving additional value all the time, we are giving fans three options to choose from. The first option is the Patrick Victor Livestream on JOBO and the 7-day On-Demand version combined. Option two is the live stream only and the last option is the7-day On-Demand version only."

For his fans, Victor said, "I promise to give a show of a lifetime. It will be my guitar and most of the time accompanied by local back-up singers. Buy your ticket and support local artists so that we can keep on producing good music. I am also encouraging young artists to use this platform effectively."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.