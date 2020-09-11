Egypt: Weyyak Collaborates With Huawei to Provide Arabic Content in Egypt and the UAE

OTT platform Weyyak has inked a content agreement with Huawei which will enable Huawei and Honor device users to access Arabic content on Huawei Video in Egypt and the UAE.

Device users will have the opportunity to enjoy more than 18,000 hours of premium Arabic content like series, films and TV shows through Huawei Video app.

Furthermore, viewers can enjoy Arabic dubbed Bollywood films and series as well as exclusive Indian content, which is also accessible on both website and mobile devices. The new service is being rolled out in the KSA, the UAE, and Egypt.

The Chief Business Officer for Weyyak, Nadine Samra, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Huawei. Weyyak provides premium content and smooth user viewing experience to Arab viewers globally, via the web as well as through apps and smart TVs. Weyyak's integration with Huawei Video app is a milestone achieved for Weyyak and will add a great content library to the Huawei Video app, we are extremely excited to offer an additional distribution channel for the Arabic viewer to get entertained anytime and anywhere."

On the other hand, the Managing Director, HMS and Consumer Cloud Service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA, Adam Xiao, stated, "At Huawei, we are always striving to bring the best and most exciting content to our platforms and Weyyak is no different. This hugely popular Arabic video streaming service allows Arabs, no matter where they are, to enjoy the most exciting series and movies on their Huawei and HONOR smartphones and devices. Huawei Video has an ever-growing library of premium content that caters to a wide range of communities."